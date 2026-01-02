DOHA: Qatar’s aviation sector reached a defining moment, marked by innovation, resilience, and renewed growth in 2025. From technological advancements to expanded global connectivity, the industry demonstrated significant strides.

Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) highlighted the significant milestones and notable advancements that strengthened operations and expanded global reach in last year, in a post on its X platform.

In October, Qatar was successfully reelected member of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council in Category C for the second time in a row for the next three-year term (2026-2028).

Qatar secured 170 votes and topped the countries of Category C, which clearly emphasises its valuable contribution and distinctive efforts in civil aviation industry.

The win embodies a renewed international trust in Qatar and reaffirms its strong commitment to actively contributing to shaping world civil aviation policies. The reelection reflects the country’s leading role in fostering international cooperation and innovation in the industry to further develop its infrastructures, raise its efficiency, and ensure a universally safe and reliable civil aviation ecosystem.

This achievement underscores Qatar’s pivotal role in advancing the global aviation industry through strategic initiatives that have enhanced infrastructure and strengthened capacity to support sustainable growth.

Qatar has been significantly developing its civil aviation industry with world-class infrastructure that ensure sustainable development and meet environmental standards.

It also provided several countries with training and skillsets that are necessary for their workforce to fulfill the ICAO-recommended practices and standards, aiming to enhance civil aviation’s safety in those countries.

ICAO in April approved the implementation of Phase Two by Qatar for the management of the Doha Flight Information Region/Upper Information Region (FIR/UIR) and the Search and Rescue Region (SRR) following the successful implementation of Phase One where Qatar fulfilled all safety and security requirements.

QCAA launched a package of new digital services and signed several agreements and memoranda of understanding to expand the national carrier’s network and enhance air connectivity between Qatar and the rest of the world in last year.

The latest digital technologies and artificial intelligence solutions were also adopted in air traffic management, contributing to higher operational efficiency and enhanced safety standards.

Doha hosted the ICAO Facilitation Conference (FALC 2025), with the participation of more than 120 ministers and heads of civil aviation authorities, during which the Doha Declaration on International Air Transport Facilitation was adopted.

QCAA also announced last year the launch of the second phase of the Qatari initiative to shorten air routes in Egyptian airspace, following the successful completion of the first phase.

The initiative aims to enhance Qatar’s role in the fields of air transport and environmental sustainability, while highlighting its contribution to the improvement and development of global air navigation.

The project is intended to serve as a model for similar initiatives in Africa, India, and Southeast Asia, aiming to shorten air routes and generate significant economic savings for airlines.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).