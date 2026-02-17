Oman Air, the national carrier of Oman, has announced the expansion of its international network through the launch of new direct weekly flights to the Russian city of Sochi.

The flights are scheduled to commence on July 2, 2026, and will operate year-round, providing travellers with a direct link that ensures easy access to one of Russia’s most prominent leisure destinations overlooking the Black Sea.

The launch of this new route strengthens Oman Air’s growing network to Russia in response to the increasing demand from Russian travellers wishing to visit Oman.

Oman Air currently operates direct flights between Moscow and Muscat with a frequency of up to 11 flights per week, in addition to charter flights between Moscow and Salalah which were launched in December 2025.

This comes alongside the continuous expansion of the destination network, the launch of several new routes over the past months, and the company's success in increasing the movement of passengers arriving directly in Oman.

Oman Air continues its commitment to consolidating Oman's position as a primary destination, contributing to the stimulation of tourism revenues and supporting related sectors.

Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air, explained that the company is moving forward with developing its network by identifying carefully studied strategic opportunities to link Oman with new and emerging destinations.

He noted that the launch of the Sochi route comes in response to the growing demand between Oman and Russia, reinforcing its position as a leading carrier that offers a distinguished travel experience across prominent tourism and business markets.

He added that the new route, which will operate weekly throughout the year, will support the growth of inbound tourism to Oman and contribute to the revitalization of related sectors, in addition to enhancing trade and investment exchange between the two countries.

This is particularly significant as Russia is considered one of the promising markets for tourism to Oman, where improved aerial connectivity facilitates the flow of visitors and consolidates bilateral economic relations.

The Muscat–Sochi flights will be operated using Boeing 737-8 aircraft, which offer a distinguished travel experience along with integrated comfort and onboard services.

