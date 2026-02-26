UAE - Emirates has launched a first-of-its-kind split-payment solution in Kenya through its long-standing partnership with Cellulant.

Enabled by Tingg, Cellulant’s payment gateway, the feature allows customers booking on Emirates’ website to combine mobile money, mobile banking and local cards, or pay in up to five instalments within 24 hours.

The solution addresses a major challenge in Africa’s mobile-first economy, where transaction and daily wallet limits often block high-value purchases like international airfares.

By splitting payments, customers can complete bookings while staying within provider limits.

“With hundreds of millions of Africans relying on mobile money as their preferred way to pay, extending this convenience to global travel payments is essential,” said Michael Muriuki, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Cellulant. “Through Tingg, we are enabling Emirates customers to complete high-value transactions seamlessly, without transaction limits becoming a barrier to access.”

Christophe Leloup, Emirates’ Country Manager for Kenya, said, “Kenya is one of the most dynamic markets on our global network, and we’re always looking for ways to enhance our customer experience across every touchpoint, including the booking process. By introducing split payments, through Tingg by Cellulant, we unlock greater flexibility and convenience, while enabling more customers to access our world-class product and services.”

The launch coincides with Emirates adding a third daily Dubai–Nairobi flight from March 1, 2026, boosting capacity amid strong demand and aligning expanded connectivity with more flexible, locally relevant payment options.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

