Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier, has announced Cairo as a key addition to its growing network, with daily services to begin soon from Riyadh aboard its new state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Following the “Pathway to Perfect” operational readiness phase, Riyadh Air is set to accept delivery of its first aircraft in the coming weeks and poised to launch commercial service to London, Dubai and Cairo soon after.

The Egyptian capital has been strategically chosen for its as a significant flight path due to immense demand.

Flights between Riyadh and Cairo are among the busiest in the world with a recorded 2.7 million passengers last year.

Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, stated: "The launch of our commercial service to Cairo marks a true beginning of our journey to connect Riyadh to the world, and the world to Riyadh. This route has been carefully selected to serve a key market that aligns with our ambition to become a global destination and a significant contributor to Vision 2030. We look forward to welcoming our guests aboard our state-of-the-art Dreamliners to experience our distinctive Saudi hospitality and redefine the future of air travel."

