flynas, a low-cost carrier, announced the availability of more than 1.7 million seats during Ramadan 2026, marking a 20% increase in seat capacity compared to the same period last year, across its domestic and international network.

This increase comes in response to the growing demand during the Umrah season and the holy month of Ramadan, as flynas aims to provide wider and more flexible travel options for pilgrims and passengers, in line with the noticeable annual surge in travel during this period.

