Leading Kuwaiti low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways has commenced operating flights between Kuwait and Istanbul via Qaisumah Airport (AQI) at Hafar Al Batin in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, thus continuing the airline’s efforts to facilitate passenger mobility amid the current regional situation.

Following the temporary suspension of operations at Kuwait International Airport for safety reasons, Jazeera Airways is currently the only airline from Kuwait supporting travel continuity for passengers through this alternative route, said a statement from the airline.

The first flight to Istanbul was operated yesterday (March 15), with passengers transported safely from Kuwait to Qaisumah by bus before boarding the outbound flight to Istanbul Airport. Inbound passengers travelled from Istanbul to Qaisumah before continuing overland into Kuwait, it stated.

Jazeera Airways said it continues to work closely with relevant authorities and stakeholders in both Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to ensure safe, coordinated, and efficient operations.

On the new flights, CEO Barathan Pasupathi said: "As a Kuwaiti national carrier, maintaining connectivity for Kuwait during this period is extremely important for us. Following the launch of flights to Egypt and Jordan, we are pleased to now extend our operations to Istanbul, enabling more passengers to travel in and out of Kuwait despite the current operational situation."

"Since March 11, we have already transported more than 6,000 passengers. We also launched flights to Colombo which are now completed booked. To address the huge demand, we will continue expanding existing destinations with additional frequencies while gradually introducing new destinations like India, UAE and others," stated Pasupathi.

"We are grateful for the strong collaboration and support of the Kuwait DGCA, Saudi GACA, and our many operational partners that enabled us to establish a safe and coordinated travel solution for passengers during this time," he added.

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