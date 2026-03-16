MANAMA - Gulf Air has opened bookings for commercial flights from King Fahd International Airport in Dammam to several international destinations as it expands temporary operations amid the continued closure of Bahrain’s airspace.

Passengers can now book flights from Dammam to London Heathrow Airport, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, and Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok through the airline’s website or mobile application for travel between March 15 and 16, with additional dates expected to be announced later.

The airline said it will assist travelers commuting between Bahrain and Dammam by arranging transportation for passengers holding confirmed bookings and facilitating Saudi transit visas. However, passengers traveling to Saudi Arabia must obtain a valid visa independently.

Gulf Air also urged passengers not to arrive at their departure stations without confirmed tickets. Flights to and from Bahrain International Airport remain temporarily suspended until Bahrain’s airspace reopens.

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