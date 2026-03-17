KUWAIT CITY - Banks across Kuwait will suspend operations starting Thursday, March 19, in observance of Eid al-Fitr, according to the Kuwait Banking Association, following coordination with the Central Bank of Kuwait.

In a statement on Monday, Secretary General Sheikha Al‑Essa said that if Ramadan completes 30 days, March 19 will be the final day of the holy month and banks will remain closed from Thursday through Monday, with operations resuming on Tuesday, March 24.

However, if Ramadan lasts 29 days and March 19 marks the first day of Eid, the holiday will run from Thursday to Monday, with banks reopening on Monday, March 23.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2026, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

