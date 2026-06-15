The Bahrain Association of Banks (BAB) has announced that Singapore Gulf Bank (SGB) has signed up as a member, reinforcing collaboration across the kingdom’s financial sector and further strengthening its position as a growing financial hub connecting Asia and the Gulf.

The move highlights Bahrain’s growing standing among international financial institutions seeking stronger connectivity between Asian and Middle Eastern markets further reinforcing Manama’s position as a regional center for innovation and digital transformation.

Shawn Chan, the CEO of Singapore Gulf Bank, said: "Joining the Bahrain Association of Banks reflects our commitment to playing an active role in Bahrain’s financial sector and the wider economy."

"Through this partnership, we aim to strengthen financial connectivity between Asia and the Gulf, and to fuel innovation in banking through the combination of modern banking services, advanced AI, and tokenised products so as to meet the expectations of our customers in an increasingly digitized financial landscape."

Welcoming the Singapore Gulf Bank into the fold, Zeeba Askar, the CEO of Bahrain Association of Banks, said: "This membership is a valuable addition and reflects the strong international confidence in Bahrain’s advanced regulatory environment.'

"We look forward to the Bank’s contribution to industry dialogue on modern financial technologies and to working together on innovative solutions that support the sustainable growth of the financial sector," she stated.

Through its membership, Singapore Gulf Bank will participate in BAB initiatives and broader industry dialogue around the trends shaping the global financial sector.

It also supports the Bank’s alignment with Bahrain’s broader economic direction through a focus on banking efficiency and the facilitation of cross border capital flows through secure and technology driven solutions.

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