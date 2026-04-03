Kuwait - The National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) announced that operations at its headquarters, including all departments and divisions, will resume on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

In a statement to customers, the bank reaffirmed its commitment to providing uninterrupted banking services and ensuring continued support through its branch network, ATMs, and electronic banking channels.

NBK expressed appreciation to customers for their cooperation and understanding during the temporary disruption.

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