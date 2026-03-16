Muscat: India-based airline IndiGo had announced a fuel surcharge on domestic and international flights, effective March 14, 2026, leading to higher airfares.

The move comes in response to a sharp rise in fuel prices due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, with IATA’s Jet Fuel Monitor reporting an increase of more than 85% in the region.

Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) accounts for a significant portion of airlines’ operating costs, and the sudden surge has had a material impact on carriers, including IndiGo. While a full adjustment to fares would be substantial, the airline has introduced a smaller fuel charge to limit the burden on passengers.

For new bookings, the surcharge will vary by route.

The charges will be Rs425 (OMR2) for domestic routes within India and the Indian subcontinent, Rs900 (OMR4.5) for flights to the Middle East, Rs1,800 (OMR8) for South East Asia and China, Rs1,800 (OMR8) for Africa and West Asia and Rs2,300 (OMR 11) for Europe.

IndiGo expressed regret for the inconvenience caused, explaining that the measure is a response to sudden changes in operating costs.



The airline emphasised that it will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary while remaining committed to providing affordable, convenient, and consistent travel to its customers.

Earlier, Air India had announced they will start levying a fuel surcharge on each domestic flight ticket from 12 March and also for flights to SAARC countries due to a hike in jet fuel prices amid the Middle East conflict.

The two carriers will hike the charge for bookings for other international destinations and the new fuel surcharges will be implemented in a phased manner, said a statement from the airlines.

“Air India group announced a phased expansion of a fuel surcharge on its domestic and international routes, necessitated by the steep rise in jet fuel prices arising from the geopolitical situation in the Gulf region,” the statement reads.

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