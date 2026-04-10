DUBAI - Dubai Chambers recently held discussions with Judha Nugraha, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE, on opportunities to strengthen bilateral economic partnerships across a range of priority sectors in support of continued growth in relations between the two markets.

The meeting, which was attended by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, explored ways to enhance trade and investment cooperation between the business communities in Dubai and Indonesia. Discussions also focused on expanding collaboration to advance shared interests and unlock new avenues for mutual growth.

The participants reviewed opportunities to deepen integration between the business ecosystems in Dubai and Indonesia, strengthen ties between private sector companies, and reinforce the long-term sustainability of economic and trade relations. The discussions also underlined the importance of closer coordination to help both sides adapt to global developments and respond effectively to a changing international landscape.

Lootah said, “Indonesia is an important strategic partner for Dubai. We remain committed to advancing economic cooperation by building on existing connections and exploring new partnership opportunities, particularly in high-growth sectors. These efforts advance our shared goals and further strengthen trade and investment ties. We are also keen to support Indonesian companies in expanding across the region from Dubai, while benefiting from the opportunities available in the emirate.”

Dubai Chamber of Commerce said it welcomed 64 new Indonesian companies in 2025, bringing the total number of active Indonesian members to 198 by year-end, marking annual growth of 23.8 percent.

This sustained growth reflects the rising confidence of the Indonesian business community in the appeal of Dubai’s dynamic market and its promising opportunities.