Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) announced the completion of a new vital water reservoir in the Al Haray residential area of Khorfakkan.

The reservoir has a storage capacity of 1.35 million gallons and was constructed according to the highest approved technical and engineering standards.

Rashid Al Kabouri, Deputy Director of SEWA's Khorfakkan branch, explained that the project aims to improve the efficiency and sustainability of the water distribution system, enhance water security, and improve the reliability of water supplies to current and future residential and service areas.

The reservoir will serve the Al Haray residential, commercial, and industrial areas.

Engineer Mohammed Al Houti, SEWA's project supervisor, said that the project was completed ahead of schedule.