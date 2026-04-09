A subsidiary of 2PointZero Group PJSC, the Abu Dhabi based investment company, has entered into a joint venture (JV) with Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) to develop renewable energy projects in India.

The JV will be executed by ePointZero RSC Limited through Minerva Holding RSC Limited, its renewable energy development platform in India.

AGEL, through its UAE subsidiary, will invest up to a 20% stake in the joint venture. The partnership aims to support the expansion of clean energy capacity and advance India’s energy transition.

Formed following the consolidation of Abu Dhabi companies International Holding Company PJSC, Multiply Group PJSC, 2PointZero, and Ghitha Holding PJSC, 2PointZero Group manages assets worth around $33 billion. The group operates across sectors including mobility, energy and utilities, and media and communications, combining long term income generating investments with bolt on acquisitions.

AGEL is India’s largest renewable energy company and one of the world’s leading players in the sector.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com