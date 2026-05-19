On May 12, in a glass-and-steel building overlooking Mina Al Fahal, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik unveiled a plaque. The building is Bait Al Haitham — the "House of Haitham" — and it is far more than a new corporate facility. It is the digital command centre of Oman’s energy system, where young Omani engineers now monitor hundreds of oil and gas fields, production stations, power plants and more than 13,000 active wells in real time. A generation ago, such a system would likely have been imported, operated by expatriates and treated as a technical black box. Today, it is being run largely by Omanis, with a 95% Omanisation rate at the centre.

The visit, PDO’s first by His Majesty in the company’s 89th year, was therefore not merely ceremonial. It was also a moment of institutional assessment. And the conclusion was clear: Petroleum Development Oman has ceased to be simply an oil company. It has become one of the country’s most important institutions.

That distinction matters. A company optimises a balance sheet. An institution shapes a society. A company reports production. An institution produces habits, standards, skills and confidence. PDO still extracts hydrocarbons, but its greater importance lies in what it multiplies: industrial capability, engineering discipline, local enterprise, national talent and, increasingly, the enabling foundations of Oman’s energy transition.

Start with the barrel. PDO remains central to Oman’s economic stability. In 2024, it produced nearly 680,000 barrels per day, its highest level in two decades. In 2025, it surpassed that performance again, with revenues of $22.5 billion. Oil and gas continue to account for roughly 30% of Oman’s GDP and around 70% of government revenue, with PDO contributing the lion’s share. These figures are impressive, but they tell only half the story. The deeper question is not how much PDO produces, but how much economic value Oman is increasingly able to capture and retain.

Here, the company’s In-Country Value programme deserves more serious attention than it usually receives. It is not glamorous. It does not lend itself to slogans. Yet it may be one of the most consequential instruments of industrial policy in modern Oman. Through local procurement, supplier development and targeted capability-building, PDO has helped generate an estimated $4.3 billion in cumulative economic impact, supported 83 manufacturing facilities and channelled RO 1 billion of supply-chain spending into the Omani economy in 2025 alone. Of that, RO 350 million went to small and medium-sized enterprises and RO 273 million to Omani-made products. The programme also created 2,552 jobs for Omanis last year.

This is what industrial strategy looks like when it leaves the conference hall and enters the workshop. It is valves, cables, logistics firms, software providers, welders, engineers and entrepreneurs. It is the slow conversion of national spending into national capability. Each barrel, in this model, does double duty: it funds the state and strengthens the broader industrial ecosystem that must eventually outgrow dependence on the barrel itself.

PDO’s second achievement is human capital. Its Omanisation rate of 92.7% is not the product of administrative pressure alone. It reflects decades of investment in training, scholarships, technical pathways and leadership development. Programmes such as Masar, Ma’rifa, Ta’ziz and Ruwwad have helped create something rare in the region: a deep bench of national technical and managerial talent formed under demanding operational conditions.

The appointment of Dr Aflah al Hadhrami in 2024 as PDO’s first Omani Managing Director in its 88-year history was therefore more than a symbolic milestone. It was institutional proof that the pipeline had matured. Under Omani leadership, the company has entered one of the most difficult periods in its history: expected to maintain high production, reduce emissions, improve safety, develop local industry and prepare for a lower-carbon future. By most measures, it has responded with discipline. Production has reached two-decade highs. Exploration has recorded ten consecutive years without a lost-time injury. Serious operational incidents have fallen sharply. This is the kind of performance culture that institutions and countries often spend decades attempting to cultivate.

Then comes the paradox at the heart of the energy transition. Oman’s largest hydrocarbon producer is also one of its most important decarbonisation platforms. PDO has committed to halving emissions by 2030 from a 2019 baseline of 12 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent and to reaching net-zero by 2050. It is already moving down that curve. The Riyah-1 and Riyah-2 wind farms, due online this year, are expected to become the first wind projects developed specifically to power an oil and gas operator anywhere in the world, reducing emissions by 740,000 tonnes annually. A 100MW solar plant in the north is expected to save a further 220,000 tonnes. In Dhulaima, PDO is piloting CO₂ injection, using carbon capture as an operational capability rather than a branding exercise.

This matters because the future of energy will not be won by countries that simply abandon old capabilities. It will be won by those that repurpose them. Oman’s knowledge of geology, reservoirs, logistics, power systems, engineering and large-project execution is not obsolete. It is part of the industrial foundation upon which emerging energy sectors can be built. The skills that once mastered the subsurface can help manage carbon, hydrogen, renewables and industrial efficiency.

Yet PDO’s success also raises a harder question. Can the institution that helped build modern Oman also help Oman move beyond the economic model that made PDO so powerful?

The answer depends on three tests. First, PDO must prove that production growth and emissions reduction can be decoupled at scale. Many companies promise this; few deliver it. Second, its ICV programme must evolve from procurement policy into a truly competitive industrial base — one that can survive beyond the protective shadow of the national champion. Third, the culture of performance inside PDO must diffuse outwards into ministries, banks, ports, manufacturers, universities and start-ups. Institutions matter most when their habits travel.

That is why Bait Al Haitham should be understood not simply as a building, but as a signal. It represents a country attempting to transform its most traditional source of wealth into a platform for its next stage of development. The old bargain was straightforward: oil funded the state. The new bargain must be more ambitious: energy must build capability.

PDO’s story is therefore not only about petroleum. It is about whether a resource-rich country can use its strongest legacy institution to prepare for a future in which resources alone will not be enough. Oman does not need to apologise for the barrel. The barrel built roads, schools, hospitals, ports and modern administrative capacity. But the next chapter will be judged by what the barrel leaves behind.

If PDO succeeds, the inauguration of Bait Al Haitham will be remembered not as the opening of another energy facility, but as the moment Oman publicly recognised a quieter truth: inside its national oil company, it has been building the institution it will need for everything that comes after oil. The barrel built the country. The institution will define its future.

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