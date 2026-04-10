RAK Ceramics reaffirms commitment to uninterrupted service and continuity across the UAE and larger region. The company maintains seamless access across its customer network, ensuring consistency across its retail and project channels.

The company is resilient and committed to not increasing in prices, despite the geopolitical dynamics. This reflects the company’s dedication to supporting ongoing needs within the construction and design sector by shielding customers from disruptions, and providing stability for customers.

As a local manufacturer with strong production and distribution capabilities within the region, RAK Ceramics is well positioned to ensure continued product availability and reliable service delivery across its network. This enables the company to not only support its customers and end users, but also extend support across partners and the wider ecosystem where required.

RAK Ceramics remains focused on business continuity, upholding product availability and service delivery across the network. Company showrooms across the region remain open and accessible, with continued customer assurance of product availability and service delivery.

Abdallah Massaad, Group CEO of RAK Ceramics, said: “Our focus remains on maintaining availability and accessibility of our products for our customers and partners. We continue to operate as normal, with a disciplined approach to serving market requirements. We are aligned with the UAE’s broader emphasis on continuity, stability and reliable market access.”