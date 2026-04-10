DOHA: The State of Qatar took part in an extraordinary meeting of undersecretaries responsible for agriculture and food security in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, held via videoconference.

Qatar’s delegation was led by Eng Fahad bin Mohammed Al Qahtani, Assistant Undersecretary for Agriculture and Food Security Affairs.

During the meeting, participants reviewed a package of measures adopted by GCC countries in light of current circumstances. The discussions focused on strengthening strategic food reserves, ensuring the smooth flow of food supply chains among member states, and facilitating trade exchange across the region.

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