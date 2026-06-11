MUSCAT - The Musandam Governorate is accelerating efforts to strengthen food security through a series of strategic investments aimed at increasing local production, achieving self-sufficiency and positioning the governorate for future export opportunities.

Speaking on the governorate’s food security agenda, Eng Ali bin Ahmed al Maashani, Director-General of Housing and Urban Planning in Musandam, said the primary focus is on boosting domestic production across key sectors, including aquaculture, fisheries, agriculture, livestock and water resources development.

“Our priority is to increase local production and reach self-sufficiency. The next stage will be to expand towards export markets and create sustainable economic value from Musandam’s natural resources,” he said.

The governorate’s strategy is being implemented through a comprehensive annual investment plan overseen by a joint committee comprising representatives from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources. The committee is responsible for monitoring project implementation and ensuring that development objectives are achieved according to established timelines.

According to Al Maashani, 45 per cent of the targeted projects were completed or advancing according to schedule.

“This achievement reflects the commitment of all stakeholders involved in the implementation process and demonstrates the governorate’s determination to translate plans into tangible outcomes that support national food security objectives,” he noted.

Among the flagship initiatives receiving particular attention are aquaculture projects, which are expected to play a central role in expanding seafood production and strengthening Musandam’s contribution to Oman’s fisheries sector. Benefiting from its strategic location and rich marine resources, the governorate is regarded as one of Oman’s most promising destinations for aquaculture investment.

In parallel, efforts are underway to enhance agricultural and livestock production through modern farming techniques and sustainable resource management practices. Water resource projects are also being prioritised to ensure long-term sustainability and support the expansion of productive activities across the governorate.

Al Maashani revealed that Musandam aims to attract high-quality food security investments valued at RO 17 million during the current year. Several agreements have already been signed, while additional projects are in the final stages of preparation before being formally launched.

“We have completed the signing of a number of projects and are currently finalising the remaining initiatives under preparation. We are optimistic that the total investment value will exceed the targeted RO 17 million by the end of the year,” he said.

The planned investments are expected to strengthen local supply chains, increase food production capacity and create new economic opportunities for communities across the governorate. They also align with Oman’s broader vision to enhance food security, diversify the economy and attract sustainable private-sector investment.

As implementation continues, Musandam is emerging as a key contributor to Oman’s food security ambitions, leveraging its unique geographical advantages and natural resources to build a resilient and sustainable production base capable of meeting future demand.

With several strategic projects progressing simultaneously and more investments expected in the coming months, officials remain confident that the governorate will not only achieve its annual targets, but also establish itself as a leading hub for food security and sustainable agricultural and fisheries development in Oman.

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