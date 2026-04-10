Kuwait - The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in Kuwait has denied reports of the resumption of flight operations at Kuwait International Airport, confirming that the airport remains closed and that no official approvals have been issued to restart services.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the authority clarified that a misleading announcement had spread on social media, reportedly originating from an airline, suggesting that flights would resume from Kuwait International Airport. Officials stressed that the information is false and not authorized by any competent body.

The official spokesperson for the authority, Abdullah Al-Rajhi, said the circulated claims are inaccurate and reiterated that no decision has been made regarding the reopening of air traffic. He urged the public to rely only on official sources for updates and to avoid sharing unverified information circulating online.

The authority emphasized its commitment to transparency and regular communication through official channels, adding that any future developments regarding flight operations will be formally announced.

Kuwait’s airspace and airport operations have remained suspended since February 28 this year, when authorities imposed a temporary closure amid regional political and security tensions. The decision, officials said, remains in place as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers, airlines, and aviation operations.

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