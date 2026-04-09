Muscat: SalamAir is set to expand its network and maintain competitive fares as part of its strategy to support Oman Vision 2040 and boost inbound tourism, according to the airline’s Chief Executive Officer, Adrian Hamilton-Manns.

The move comes following the government’s recent confirmation of the completion of SalamAir’s acquisition, a step aimed at strengthening air connectivity and enhancing the sustainability of the aviation sector in the Sultanate of Oman.

Adrian Hamilton-Manns, CEO, SalamAir

Speaking to the Observer before the acquisition, Hamilton-Manns described the development as a positive milestone that will support the growth of both national carriers, including Oman Air, while allowing each airline to focus on its core market segments.

He noted that SalamAir remains committed to its low-cost model. “We are a low-cost airline, and we will continue to focus on that. Our role is to transport passengers at the lowest possible fares while maintaining efficiency,” he said.

To meet tourism targets under Vision 2040, the airline plans to increase frequencies and expand to new destinations, ensuring wider connectivity at affordable prices.

Network expansion and new markets

SalamAir continues to pursue both point-to-point and connecting flight models, depending on market demand. The airline serves passengers travelling between Asia, the Middle East and Africa, with certain destinations requiring transit connectivity.

Hamilton-Manns highlighted Africa as a key growth market, citing routes such as Mogadishu, Port Sudan and Nairobi, with plans to expand further along the East African coast, including Mombasa. He also indicated intentions to resume services to Khartoum when conditions permit.

Within the region, SalamAir is exploring additional destinations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Central Asia and the Levant, alongside potential expansion into secondary cities in Türkiye.

In Europe, the airline has identified strong demand from Austria, with Vienna currently operating three weekly flights and plans to increase frequency to daily services. The airline is also studying opportunities in Eastern Europe, including Hungary and Poland.

Additionally, SalamAir has announced the launch of flights to Medan in Indonesia starting in July, marking entry into a new market as part of its “blue ocean” expansion strategy.

Fleet growth and operational challenges

The airline currently operates a fleet of 15 Airbus A320 family aircraft and expects to add three more aircraft this year, with deliveries scheduled in April, May and September.

Despite its growth plans, SalamAir continues to face industry-wide challenges related to engine maintenance and supply chain delays. Hamilton-Manns noted that aircraft downtime due to engine repairs remains a key operational constraint, with each repair costing up to $8 million.

He expressed optimism that ongoing technical solutions will ease these pressures by the end of the year.

Strong demand and market opportunities

The Indian market remains a significant growth area, with potential to expand into additional cities such as Trivandrum, Kochi and Bhopal. The CEO described India as a largely untapped market with strong economic and travel demand.

The airline reported an on-time performance rate of 93 per cent in 2025, although seasonal weather conditions in South Asia continue to pose operational challenges.

Customer service and digital transformation

Addressing customer service, Hamilton-Manns acknowledged challenges related to refunds and service delays, noting that efforts are underway to improve processes and automate systems.

He emphasised a shift towards digital customer service solutions, including chatbots and WhatsApp-based support, as a cost-effective alternative to traditional call centres.

“Customer care is a critical priority for us. We are investing in improving systems and enhancing passenger experience both digitally and at airports,” he said.

SalamAir carried approximately four million passengers, with a small percentage requesting refunds, highlighting the scale of operational demand on its systems.

The airline reaffirmed its commitment to growth, efficiency and affordability, positioning itself as a key player in supporting Oman’s tourism ambitions and broader economic diversification goals.

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