ABU DHABI - The United Arab Emirates is participating in the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which will be held in Washington, DC, from 13th to 18th April 2026.

The UAE delegation is led by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and includes a number of senior government officials. The delegation will take part in meetings of the World Bank, the IMF, and the Group of Twenty.

The meetings aim to discuss a range of global economic priorities, including the outlook for global economic growth, financial stability, and efforts to enhance fiscal sustainability, as well as issues related to development finance and challenges facing the global economy.

Al Hussaini stressed that the UAE’s participation in the Spring Meetings is part of its commitment to playing an active role in supporting international efforts aimed at enhancing economic stability.

He said that the current global landscape requires intensified joint action to address global economic and financial challenges and build a more resilient and sustainable financial system.

“The UAE is committed to supporting initiatives that drive inclusive economic growth through balanced fiscal policies and innovative financing tools that help stimulate economic development at both regional and international levels," Al Hussaini said. "Through our participation, we look forward to promoting strategic partnerships with international financial institutions and exploring new avenues of cooperation, further cementing the country’s position as a global financial hub and supporting sustainable development and economic prosperity.”

As part of the Spring Meetings, the ministry will take part in a series of multilateral meetings, including sessions of the G20 and BRICS, meetings of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), and a meeting for finance ministers and central bank governors from the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan with the IMF Managing Director.

The delegation will also take part in panel discussions focusing on global economic developments and outlooks.

It will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with international partners and representatives of global financial institutions, alongside participation in several side events, including a panel discussion titled “Zero Government Bureaucracy”, as well as the signing of the World Bank Group’s Explorers Programme agreement.