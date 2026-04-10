Careem Pay, the digital payments platform within the Careem app, expands its remittance service to include Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, enabling residents of the United Arab Emirates to transfer money directly to bank accounts in both countries at competitive rates.

The move strengthens Careem Pay’s growing footprint in the region’s remittance market, where it now facilitates transfers to more than 35 countries, including major corridors such as India, Pakistan, Europe, the UK, and Egypt.

Transfers to Saudi Arabia and Türkiye are deposited directly into recipients' bank accounts within 5 to 10 minutes offering customers a fast and secure way to send money. The service supports high-value transactions, with a maximum limit of AED150,000 for transfers to Türkiye and AED36,000 per transfer to Saudi Arabia, catering to both everyday needs and larger financial commitments.

Careem Plus members enjoy zero fees and exclusive member rates when sending money abroad, transforming remittance from a routine task into a standout benefit that maximizes their savings on every transfer.

Mohammad El Saadi, VP of Careem Pay, said: "These two corridors were natural next steps for us, and each one reflects a different customer need. In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, people want to know their money is moving securely and that trust matters as much as the speed. For Türkiye, slow transfers and uncertainty about when the money actually lands has been an issue. We're solving that with funds arriving in under 10 minutes. At a time when staying connected to family feels more important than ever, we want to make sure that's one less thing people have to worry about."

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