Riyadh - Saudi wealth-tech Vennre has secured $9.60 million (SAR 36 million) in a pre-Series A round through a hybrid equity and debt structure, according to a press release.

The transaction was co-led by Vision Ventures and the anb seed fund, with participation from Sanabil 500, Ace & Co, Plus VC, and strategic individual investors.

The new investment will be used to expand the client base, launch new platform features, and deepen Vennre’s presence in Saudi Arabia and the fintech sector growth.

Vennre offers a transparent and Shariah-compliant solution previously available only to institutions and ultra-wealthy participants.

Founded in 2021 by Ziad Mabsout, Anas Halabi and Abdulrahman Al Malik, the startup has surpassed $40 million in transaction value across its platform.

Ziad Mabsout, CEO and Co-Founder of Vennre, commented: “We are building for long-term wealth creation, not one-off transactions — starting with curated and vetted private investment opportunities and expanding into a full wealth journey built on discipline, trust, and alignment. This round allows us to raise the bar for what private wealth platforms in the region should deliver.”

Khalid S. Alghamdi, CEO of anb capital, added: “Private markets globally already manage more than $14 trillion in assets, yet individual investors account for less than 5% of that exposure. Vennre directly addresses this imbalance by offering Shariah-compliant access to a segment long excluded from these opportunities.”

Kais Al-Essa, Founding Partner and CEO of Vision Ventures, said: “Vennre enables access to high-quality investment opportunities in real estate, private equity, venture capital and private credit. These four asset classes were previously available to a select few.”

He elaborated: “Democratizing such access is one of our investment goals at Vision Ventures, as it enables generational wealth creation and empowers everyone to access vetted income generating and high-return investments, in line with Saudi Arabia’s financial sector development plan and fintech momentum.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

