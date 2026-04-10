RIYADH — Saudi Arabian Airlines will partially resume operations to and from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman starting Saturday, April 11, the airline announced.

The national carrier will operate a set of daily exceptional flights on the following routes: Dubai (DXB): SV588 — Jeddah to Dubai; SV589 — Dubai to Jeddah.

Abu Dhabi (AUH): SV570 — Jeddah to Abu Dhabi; SV571 — Abu Dhabi to Jeddah.

Amman (AMM): SV631 — Jeddah to Amman; SV632 — Amman to Jeddah.

The airline urged passengers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport. Saudia have halted flights since Feb.28 due to the military escalation in the region.

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