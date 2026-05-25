Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, and Vatel Bahrain, the international hotel and tourism business school specialising in hospitality management, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a broad framework for cooperation across applied training, internships, professional development and knowledge exchange.

The MoU creates new pathways for Vatel Bahrain students to gain practical industry experience within the aviation sector, while enabling Gulf Air to benefit from Vatel Bahrain’s specialised hospitality training expertise, international standards and industry-focused learning and development model.

The partnership will commence with Gulf Air welcoming the first cohort of students from Vatel Bahrain for practical training.

The programme will give students a hands-on insight into the working standards of a leading regional carrier, while allowing them to build field experience that combines Vatel Bahrain’s international approach to hospitality education with the operational excellence of Gulf Air.

Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, said: “Our collaboration with Gulf Air marks an important step in strengthening the applied learning model at Vatel Bahrain and broadening our students’ horizons within the wider tourism sector. It gives them the opportunity to gain professional experience within a leading national airline with a long-standing legacy and advanced operational expertise in aviation. Hospitality today extends beyond traditional hotel environments, with its principles and service standards applied across several sectors, including aviation, travel and customer experience. We are pleased that this partnership begins with the first group of interns from Vatel Bahrain, reflecting the shared belief of both organisations in preparing young talent with practical skills that meet the expectations of the hospitality and aviation sectors.”

Qasim AlBastaki, Chief Operating Officer at Gulf Air, said: “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Vatel Bahrain, which reflects the importance of collaboration between the national carrier and national educational institutions in the Kingdom to achieve workplace readiness. Gulf Air provides a training environment that gives students insight into the aviation sector and the precision, discipline and attentiveness it requires. Hospitality is a central part of the travel experience, and specialised training in this field supports Bahrain’s position as a recognised hub for aviation and hospitality.”

Under the MoU, the two organisations will work together to support professional training, applied learning and future collaborative initiatives.

The agreement will help align specialised education with the needs of the aviation and hospitality sectors, giving students the opportunity to develop their practical skills, discipline and industry awareness required for a successful career.

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