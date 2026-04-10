Following the recent announcement from Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs regarding the reopening of the of airspace of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom, resumed its operations from Bahrain International Airport after 40 days of airspace closure.

Gulf Air’s first flight out of Bahrain took off to the Saudi capital Riyadh; thus symbolising the strong relations between the two kingdoms, said the statement from the flag-carrier.

It's a gesture that reflects the strong ties between the two kingdoms and expresses the airline’s appreciation for the support and facilitation provided by authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which helped Gulf Air continue its operations amid the hostile Iranian aggression, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

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