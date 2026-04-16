Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, confirmed that the gradual resumption of flights to and from Bahrain International Airport is ongoing, with services set to reach more than 50 destinations by June 2026.

This follows the reopening of Bahrain's airspace and is part of the airline's ongoing efforts to restore its global route network.

The airline will continue operating its interim network from King Fahd International Airport until April 30, 2026.

Gulf Air confirmed that it is advancing steadily in restoring and expanding its flight operations as scheduled services from Bahrain International Airport resume, strengthening connectivity to key destinations across its network and cementing the Kingdom of Bahrain's position as a regional and international aviation hub.

The airline noted that its current network operating from Bahrain International Airport includes Riyadh, London Heathrow, Jeddah, Muscat, Dubai, Nairobi, Lahore, Dhaka, Islamabad, and Istanbul.

Services to and from Abu Dhabi are set to resume in April 2026, with flights to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Paris, Frankfurt, and Bangkok commencing from 21 April 2026.

From 1 May 2026, Gulf Air will resume services to and from Doha, Bangalore, Goa, Munich, Moscow, Milan, Athens, Casablanca, Cairo, Manila, the Maldives, Colombo, Kuwait, Madinah, Dammam, Karachi, and Amman.

From 15 May 2026, flights to and from Manchester, Rome, Guangzhou, and Singapore will also resume.

From 1 June 2026, Gulf Air will reinstate services to and from London Gatwick, Larnaca, Baku, Tbilisi, Shanghai, New York, and Al-Qassim.

In addition, the airline will launch its summer 2026 seasonal destinations, comprising Geneva, Málaga, Nice, and El Alamein.

The airline reaffirmed that it continues to monitor all developments closely in coordination with the relevant authorities, and that operational schedules will be adjusted as necessary in line with airspace developments. Gulf Air emphasised that the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew remain its foremost priority.

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