Muscat: SalamAir, the Oman-based budget airline, has confirmed said that its operations within the region have been affected, while other networks, including those of the Indian subcontinent and Africa, continue to be operated normally.

Speaking to the Observer, Adrian Hamilton-Manns, CEO of SalamAir, said, "All our flights within the Gulf region remain suspended, including Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Iran, and the UAE (Sharjah). We also have suspended Dammam in Saudi Arabia. Beyond the GCC, flights to Beirut are suspended, and the Damascus launch set for May will be delayed."

He added, "We are partnered with Oman Air to coordinate flights and border crossings, which include getting passengers via bus from Sharjah in the UAE. We are doing everything we can to facilitate the smooth transfer of passengers and ensure that those who wish to leave the region can do so."

The CEO admitted that the volume of processing refunds is significantly high, and so it will take some time to be credited to the passengers.

"We are operating to Fujairah in the UAE, as that city is situated in the Sea of Oman and not in the Arabian Gulf. The evacuation flights to Istanbul and Cairo have been stopped due to the reduced demand."

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