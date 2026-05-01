DOHA: The Department of Meteorology has forecast relatively hot to hot weather conditions across the country, with the highest temperature in Doha expected to reach 36°C.

In its daily report, the department said inshore areas will experience hot daytime conditions accompanied by some cloud cover. Winds are expected to blow northwesterly to northeasterly at 5–15 knots, with gusts reaching up to 20 knots at times. Sea conditions inshore will range from 1 to 3 feet, rising to around 5 feet by noon.

Offshore areas will see scattered clouds and stronger winds, blowing northwesterly at 7–17 knots with gusts of up to 22 knots expected until midday. Offshore seas will range between 2 and 4 feet, rising to as high as 7 feet during the same period.

There is a marine warning due to strong winds.

Visibility both inshore and offshore will range between 5 and 10 kilometres, while authorities have warned of strong winds and high seas offshore through Friday noon.

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