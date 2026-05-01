His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has launched the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Scholarships in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

The launch establishes a new pathway to prepare specialised government leaders aligned with national priorities in the economic, technological, and policymaking domains.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed met with members of the first cohort, which brings together a select group of Emirati talent from government entities.

He said, “Development breakthroughs are driven by governments that are flexible, continuously learning, and capable of understanding the world and turning knowledge into decisions — and decisions into results.”

“Continuous learning is continuous progress. Our goal is to translate knowledge gained in universities into tangible impact that benefits societies,” he added.

The scholarships offer advanced academic programmes focused on building specialised capabilities in key areas, including Master’s in International Business and Policy, Master’s in Applied Artificial Intelligence, and Master’s in Economics, as well as the Oxford Executive Diploma in Artificial Intelligence for Business.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said the launch of the first cohort reflects a practical shift in how government talent is developed, moving from broad training to specialised programmes directly aligned with government needs.

Al Gergawi added that the programmes are designed to equip participants with the ability to analyse change, connect knowledge with application, and translate this into more effective and responsive government decisions.

The programmes are delivered in collaboration with leading global institutions, including Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, New York University Abu Dhabi, Georgetown University, and University of Oxford.

The academic content focuses on strengthening analytical capabilities, understanding global economic shifts, and applying artificial intelligence to support government decision-making.

The programmes aim to develop deep expertise in economic policy and AI, enabling participants to contribute to economic growth, digital transformation, and evidence-based policymaking.

The initiative reflects a broader government direction to align education with real government needs, invest in national talent, and build a model that links advanced knowledge with practical application.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Government Scholarships mark a shift in how talent is developed, positioning education as a direct tool to enhance government performance and strengthen the UAE’s long-term competitiveness.