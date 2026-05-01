DOHA: Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting investors and enabling business continuity throughout its ecosystem, as part of Qatar's coordinated national response to ongoing regional developments.

In a statement, QFZ indicated that building on the State of Qatar's comprehensive package of targeted relief measures, QFZ has implemented a range of financial, operational, and advisory support initiatives designed to sustain investor confidence and enable continued growth within its free zones.

In support of these initiatives, QFZ has introduced a suite of measures developed with national stakeholders, including streamlined customs procedures, fast-track coordination mechanisms, and dedicated support channels. Together, these measures ensure seamless transit, efficient re-export of goods, and uninterrupted business continuity for its investor base, which now exceeds 800 companies from more than 60 countries.

QFZ is also implementing flexible support measures for investors, including waivers and deferrals in eligible cases, to assist businesses in maintaining momentum and continuity.

In this context, Chief Executive Officer of QFZ Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani said: "Our investors remain at the center of our priorities. The measures we have implemented reflect the strength and responsiveness of our ecosystem, and our deep commitment to ensuring business continuity and sustained growth under all circumstances. Aligned with Qatar's coordinated national approach, we continue to provide a stable and supportive environment where our investors have the clarity and flexibility needed to navigate evolving conditions with confidence."

QFZ continues to play a key role in advancing Qatar's economic diversification by providing world-class infrastructure, strategic connectivity, and an investor-centric ecosystem for high-value industries.

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