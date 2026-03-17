In Oman’s construction business, the number that matters is not always the value of the next contract. More often, it is whether the contractor can keep control when everything hits at once: rising costs, tight schedules, supplier demands and delayed payments.

That is why a Dhofar-based project portfolio worth RO 15.477 million — spread across eight developments — reads less like a headline and more like a useful signal about where the market is heading.

The pipeline is evenly split: four projects have been delivered and four are under construction. Completed works include Marasi Mirbat (RO 3.257 million), Mirbat Complex (RO 500,000), a sales centre in Al Shurooq (RO 120,000) and Al Dahab Residential Complex (RO 1 million). Active sites include Al Dahareez commercial complex (RO 600,000), Marasi Al Saada 1 (RO 2 million), Marasi Al Saada 2 (RO 7 million) and Al Saada residential complex (RO 1 million).

At first glance, this looks like a straightforward growth story. But the mix of projects — and the weight of the largest one — helps explain the new rules of survival for mid-sized contractors in Oman.

A BIG PROJECT IS A WIN — AND A PRESSURE TEST

One project in the portfolio is valued at RO 7 million. That is almost half the pipeline.

In construction, a project at that scale can lift a company’s profile quickly. It can also stretch the company in ways smaller jobs never do: larger procurement, heavier reliance on subcontractors, more complex sequencing and far less room for error.

The real risk is rarely in the drawings. It is in the cash flow.

A contractor may be profitable on paper, yet still struggle if it pays suppliers early while waiting too long for certified payments to come in. This “spend first, collect later” reality is one of the quiet reasons behind contractor distress across the region — including in Oman.

So when you see a portfolio anchored by a single large project, the key question is not “how big is it?” but “how well can the company finance and control it?”

WORKING CAPITAL IS THE REAL BATTLEGROUND

Construction costs are front-loaded. Materials, mobilisation and labour do not wait. But payments depend on milestones, approvals and processing cycles.

That is why many contractors now talk less about margins and more about timing: when you pay and when you collect.

In practical terms, discipline usually shows up in three places:

•Procurement planning: buying critical items early enough to avoid delays, but not so early that cash gets trapped.

•Scope control: preventing small variations from turning into weeks of extra work without compensation.

•Site productivity: treating productivity as a financial metric, not just an operational one.

The Dhofar pipeline’s balance — four completed and four ongoing projects — suggests a deliberate approach: keep delivery moving, keep exposure manageable and avoid taking on more than the organisation can carry at one time.

“TURNKEY” PROJECTS: CLIENTS LIKE THEM — CONTRACTORS MUST EARN THEM

The listed projects indicate turnkey delivery, including civil works and MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing).

Clients often prefer this model because it simplifies accountability. One contractor owns the outcome, which reduces coordination failures and handover disputes.

For the contractor, though, turnkey work is only an advantage when governance is strong. Otherwise, it can become a trap: one unclear specification or unmanaged variation can quickly ripple across multiple workstreams, raising costs and pushing schedules.

In other words, turnkey delivery is not simply “more work”. It is a different way of operating — one that demands tighter documentation, clearer change-order mechanisms and stronger planning discipline.

TENDERING IS CHANGING: THE MARKET IS LESS FORGIVING

The company profile shows registration with Oman’s Tender Board Secretariat under registration number 00014767, dated February 5, 2025.

Tender Board alignment can expand access to more structured opportunities. But it also comes with higher expectations: compliance, documentation and delivery credibility matter more; and the market is less forgiving of over-promising.

One of the clearest shifts in Oman’s contracting space is that “winning” a project is no longer the hardest part. Delivering it without damaging cash flow or reputation is.

This is also why the sector is slowly moving away from price-first bidding. A contract won outside a firm’s capacity can become a long-term burden — financially and operationally.

OMANISATION: THE NUMBER IS NOT THE WHOLE STORY

The workforce in the profile totals 29 employees, including three Omanis — an Omanisation rate of 10.34 per cent.

In construction, localisation is rarely solved by simply increasing headcount. The challenge is skills, site conditions and the fact that productivity is tightly linked to supervision and planning.

A practical pathway many contractors are now following is to localise functions that protect delivery and performance first:

•safety supervision

•quality control

•planning and follow-up

•procurement and inventory management

From there, site supervision roles can expand through hands-on training linked to real projects.

This is how Omanisation stops being a “compliance line” and becomes part of how a contractor builds capacity — which is a key Oman Vision 2040 priority for the private sector.

DHOFAR’S PIPELINE MATTERS BEYOND DHOFAR

These projects are concentrated in Dhofar — in Salalah and Mirbat — which is part of a bigger national story: development is not only about Muscat.

Tourism-linked activity, housing demand and mixed-use development are helping sustain regional construction cycles. But regional growth also comes with challenges: logistics, supply chains and seasonal considerations that increase the importance of planning discipline.

So Dhofar’s projects are not just local business. They are a regional indicator of how Oman’s construction growth is being shaped on the ground.

2026: the market will reward control

If there is one lesson coming through clearly from this pipeline, it is that the market is rewarding a different kind of growth.

Not growth driven by the number of contracts — but growth built on:

•delivery credibility

•cash-flow sequencing

•controlled expansion

•disciplined tendering

•productivity-led Omanisation

As 2026 approaches, Oman’s contracting sector is likely to see more separation between firms that scale with control and firms that scale on paper only.

In this cycle, discipline is no longer a “nice-to-have”. It is the business model.

FACTBOX

Project portfolio value: RO 15.477m

Projects: 8

Completed: 4 (largest: Marasi Mirbat at RO 3.257m)

Under construction: 4 (largest: Marasi Al Saada 2 at RO 7m)

Workforce: 29

Omanisation: 10.34%

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