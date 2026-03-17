KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait-based airline Jazeera Airways announced it will begin daily flights to and from Qaisumah Airport and Al Ain International Airport starting Wednesday, as part of efforts to maintain travel links during the current regional situation.

CEO Brathan Pasupati said the new routes will expand the airline’s network and help facilitate travel to and from Kuwait, with passengers transported safely by bus between Qaisumah Airport and Kuwait.

He added that the flights will also provide access to international destinations through nearby hubs such as Dubai International Airport and Zayed International Airport, helping families reunite and supporting essential and business travel.

Basupati noted that the route marks the first connection between Kuwait and the UAE since operations at Kuwait International Airport were suspended due to the ongoing situation.

He also said the airline currently operates flights from Qaisumah to several destinations, including Alexandria, Asyut, Cairo, Luxor, Amman, Colombo, and Istanbul, with plans to gradually add more destinations, including routes to India

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