Bahrain - Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, announced the expansion of its temporary commercial network via King Fahad International Airport in Dammam in Saudi Arabia to include Frankfurt and Nairobi, with additional destinations to be announced in the coming days.

Gulf Air indicated that the two new destinations will be available for travel from March 23-28 and will be added to the airline’s list of temporary commercial flights via Dammam, which includes flights to London Heathrow, Mumbai and Bangkok.

The move reflects Gulf Air’s ongoing efforts to maintain the Kingdom’s air connectivity amid the temporary closure of Bahrain’s airspace.

To facilitate travel procedures, Gulf Air will provide transportation between Bahrain and King Fahad International Airport in Dammam for passengers who have confirmed bookings on these flights.

Gulf Air will assist in issuing transit visas through Saudi Arabia exclusively for passengers travelling to and from Bahrain who use the land transportation services organised by Gulf Air. Passengers whose final destination is Saudi Arabia must hold a valid entry visa arranged independently.

Gulf Air also urged passengers not to proceed to the departure airport unless they have a confirmed booking for travel.

The temporary suspension of Gulf Air flights to and from Bahrain International Airport remains in place amid the closure of the Kingdom’s airspace, and the airline will resume its scheduled operations once the Civil Aviation Affairs in Bahrain announces the reopening of the airspace.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

