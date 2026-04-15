Dubai-based LEVA Hotels has entered a management agreement with Radar Properties to develop a new 4-star, 120-key greenfield hotel within Kings City, a large 2,100-hectare mixed-use development located about 8 km from Bulawayo’s Central Business District in Zimbabwe.

The hotel will include a restaurant, fitness centre, spa, and conference hall, positioning it as a full-service property serving both business and leisure guests.

The project marks LEVA Hotels’ strategic expansion into Zimbabwe and reflects its broader focus on high-growth emerging markets across Africa.

By aligning with a large-scale master-planned development like Kings City, the company is embedding itself early in a future urban hub designed to integrate residential, commercial, and hospitality components.

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second-largest city and an important industrial and commercial centre, presents a significant opportunity due to relatively underdeveloped branded hotel supply compared with the capital, Harare.

Its strong regional connectivity and proximity to major tourism attractions such as Victoria Falls, Hwange National Park, and the Matobo Hills further enhance its appeal.

The city also hosts major events like the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, driving periodic spikes in demand for quality accommodation.

The new hotel aims to address growing demand from business travel, regional connectivity, and events by offering modern, flexible hospitality design.

It will combine contemporary aesthetics with functional layouts, including flexible stay options and community-focused spaces. The development emphasizes integrated amenities intended to serve both hotel guests and the surrounding local community effectively.

Commenting on the project, JS Anand, Founder and CEO of LEVA Hotels, said: "Following our recent entry into Harare, this greenfield project in Bulawayo marks an important step in our Southern African expansion. This project is not just about adding another hotel. It’s about being part of a destination that is evolving. Kings City creates the right ecosystem, and for us, it’s about entering at the right time with the right product.”

Walter Zimunya, Managing Director of Radar Properties, added: "Kings City is designed to be a modern economic hub that redefines the urban landscape of Bulawayo. Partnering with a forward-thinking, brand like LEVA Hotels ensures that our hospitality offering aligns with the broader vision we have for this $1 billion multi-use development. We look forward to creating a landmark lifestyle destination for both residents and visitors."

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