Flynas, a Middle Eastern low-cost airline, announced that its Airbus A320neo fleet has achieved operational reliability results that consistently surpass global and regional industry benchmarks.

According to data from Airbus's Fleet Reliability Monitoring (FRM) programme, flynas is now topping the global averages for A320neo family operators.

The six-month rolling Operational Reliability (OR) average for flynas' A320neo fleet reached 99.78% as of December 2025.

This performance is higher than both the Worldwide (WW) average of 99.59% and the Africa & Middle East (AME) regional average of 99.67% presented during Airbus's Fleet Reliability Meeting held in April 2026.

This distinction is based on technical operational performance data issued by Airbus, utilising industry-standard metrics to measure the percentage of scheduled revenue flights completed without technical delays or cancellations. -TradeArabia News Service

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