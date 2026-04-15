Bank Muscat, Oman’s largest bank, reported Q1 net profit of OMR 64 million, 9% higher year-on-year (YoY) on the back of higher net interest income, alongside lower net impairment losses.

Net interest income from conventional banking and from Islamic financing stood at OMR 104 million compared with OMR 102 million in the year-ago period.

Non-net interest income was OMR 41 million for the current quarter versus OMR 38.6 million in Q1 2025.

Net loans and advances, including Islamic financing receivables, rose over 6% to OMR 11.2 billion compared with OMR 10.5 billion as of 31 March 2025.

Net impairment losses on financial assets for Q1 was OMR 11.2 million versus OMR15 million in the year ago quarter.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com