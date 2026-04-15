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A Saudi bank issuance was the only deal completed during the quarter.
Dollar-denominated ESG sukuk issuance plunged 75% YoY to around $1 billion in Q1 as geopolitical tensions weighed on investor sentiment
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A Saudi bank issuance was the only deal completed during the quarter.
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