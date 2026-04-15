MUSCAT - Oman Airports and its subsidiaries have just wrapped up a strategic restructuring, driven by a new vision focused on maximising economic returns by increasing direct flights to the Sultanate of Oman, rather than relying on transit traffic, according to Saud bin Nasser al Habsi, Chief Operating Officer of Oman Airports.

He said the new direction reflects a strategic shift towards attracting passengers as a final destination, given its greater economic impact. He noted that the strategy's key pillars include developing human capital, improving operational efficiency, diversifying revenue streams and increasing commercial income by attracting new markets.

These initiatives fall within the framework of the National Aviation Strategy, which serves as a roadmap for building a sustainable and competitive aviation sector, aligned with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and aims to propel the civil aviation sector towards new horizons that support sustainable economic growth. This strategy aims to reach more than 40 million passengers annually by 2040, transport approximately one million tonnes of air cargo, achieve cumulative private sector investments exceeding RO 1 billion and raise the sector's contribution to GDP to more than 3.5%.

In this context, Oman Air is undergoing strategic international expansion, having joined the One-World alliance, which enhances the Sultanate of Oman's connectivity to more than 900 destinations worldwide. The national carrier has also launched new routes including Amsterdam, Baghdad, Copenhagen and Taif, in addition to increasing the number of flights on the Salalah-Moscow route during the 2025/2026 seasons.

This expansion is part of a comprehensive transformation plan aimed at enhancing financial performance, adding five new destinations and increasing the fleet size to 39 aircraft by 2029, thus supporting the national carrier's competitiveness and strengthening the Sultanate of Oman's position as a regional air transport hub.

Oman continues to implement ambitious plans to develop its aviation sector through a comprehensive 15-year national strategy. This strategy focuses on enhancing economic competitiveness, improving service quality and supporting sustainability, in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

The strategy is based on three key pillars. The first pillar, Airports and Infrastructure, aims to develop airports to provide a seamless and high-quality passenger experience, while simultaneously improving operational efficiency and promoting environmental sustainability. This pillar includes programmes to maximise operational performance, commercial development and the activation of the airport network.

The second pillar, Air Transport, focuses on strengthening domestic and international air connectivity, opening new markets that support the tourism and logistics sectors; and increasing the sector's contribution to GDP. It also prioritises the adoption of sustainable aviation fuel technologies and a commitment to reducing emissions. The third pillar, aviation services, aims to develop the sector's value chain and adopt modern technologies such as advanced air transport and drones, while also strengthening the role of the private sector and creating job opportunities for citizens.

The strategy relies on a set of enablers to support growth, including human capital development, modernisation of economic legislation, improved governance and enhanced service quality, ensuring an attractive investment environment and raising the efficiency of institutional performance in the sector.

The strategy will be implemented across three main phases, encompassing 39 initiatives: the Readiness Phase (2026–2027), which focuses on developing the regulatory and legislative framework, improving operational processes, enhancing air connectivity, localising aircraft maintenance capabilities and raising safety and security standards.

The Acceleration Phase (2027–2030) targets commercial growth, expanding the value chain, attracting investments, adopting sustainable fuel technologies, enhancing airspace management and launching advanced air transport solutions. The next phase, the "Take Off" phase (2030–2040), focuses on expanding airport infrastructure, increasing capacity, adopting modern technologies and enhancing private and space aviation services.

The strategy reflects Oman's commitment to building a sophisticated and sustainable aviation sector capable of supporting economic growth and strengthening the Sultanate of Oman's position as a regional hub for transport and logistics.

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