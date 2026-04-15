Doha, Qatar: Data from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) shows that the average value of real estate transactions in the State of Qatar saw a significant increase during the first quarter of 2026, driven by growing activity in higher-value assets, reflecting the strength and sustainability of the Qatari real estate market.

Aqarat revealed in a post on X that the average value of a single real estate transaction jumped by nearly 35% year-on-year, rising from approximately QR 4.3 million in the first quarter of 2025 to around QR 5.8 million during the same period this year.

The authority attributed this growth to a clear investment trend towards higher-value transactions, fueled by increased activity in the luxury and high-value real estate asset category during this period. This indicates investor confidence in the economic viability of Qatari real estate and its ability to attract substantial capital.

The release of this data is part of Aqarat's ongoing monitoring and analysis of market trends, providing accurate data to both decision-makers and investors.

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