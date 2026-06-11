Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s real estate market has continued its upward trajectory growth during the first three months of 2026. Realty sector witnessed deals worth QR5.201bn across 1,162 transactions in the first quarter (Q1) of this year compared to QR4.097 for 1,030 transactions in the same period in the previous year.

This shows a surge of about 27 percent in the total value and 12 percent in realty transactions, according to Ministry of Justice data.

Qatar's market is poised to benefit in the long-term, driven by several infrastructure projects and developments, expansion of the industry across the country, and investment-friendly initiatives implemented by the Qatari government in addition to an appetite for safe investment.

The real estate transactions achieved the highest levels during February 2026 with a total value of QR2.709bn. January 2026 registered a total value of QR1.732bn and March of this year recorded QR768m realty transactions.

According to the real estate market index, Doha Municipality topped the most active transactions in terms of financial value during first quarter of this year.

The real estate market index for Q1 noted that the financial value of Doha Municipality transactions amounted to QR2.256bn. On the other hand Al Rayyan Municipality totaled QR1.358bn and Al Daayen Municipality’s transactions reached to QR631.298m.

In case of the number of sold properties in Q1 the most active municipalities were Doha (28 percent), followed by Al Rayyan (24 percent) and then Al Wakrah and Al Daayen each 16 percent.

According to the area index, the indices show that the most active municipalities in real estate trading movement were Al Rayyan (33 percent), followed by Doha (26 percent) then Al Wakrah and Daayen each (14 percent) of the total deal area.

The trading volume revealed that the highest value of 10 properties sold was recorded for first quarter, registering 7 properties in the municipality of Doha, two properties in Al Rayyan Municipality, and one property in Al Daayen Municipalitiy.

The average per square foot price for a building stood at QR967 in Doha, QR702 in Al Daayen, QR466 in Al Rayyan, QR424 in Al Wakrah, QR424 in Umm Slal, QR372 in Al Khor and Thakira, QR330 in Al Shamal, and QR242 in Al Sheehaniya municipalities.

Meanwhile, average price of per square foot of vacant land was recorded at QR537 in Doha, QR306 in Al Wakrah, QR327 in Al Rayyan, QR305 in Umm Slal, QR294 in Al Al Daayen, and QR231 in Al Khor and Thakira, and QR149 in Al Shamal.

The real estate sector in Qatar evident by the strength of the Qatari economy, the wide scope of construction operations, and the completion of many economic diversification plans within Qatar National Vision 2030 makes it one of the fastest growing sectors to real estate brokerage, real estate registration, and ownership in addition to the laws attracting local and foreign capital.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

