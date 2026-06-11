Arab Finance: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) aims to provide €7.5 billion in financing to the Egyptian market over the next five years, Mai Ismail, Associate Director at EBRD, told Asharq Business.

Highlighting Egypt's strategic importance within the bank's global operations, Ismail said the country is among the EBRD's three largest global markets in terms of financing volumes.

She added that the bank is looking to expand its largest allocation portions of financing to real estate projects, encouraging real estate developers to adopt green building models to benefit from the financing programs offered by the EBRD.

The comments were made by Ismail during her participation in a roundtable organized by Invest-Gate.