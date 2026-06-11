Emaar Properties, the force behind some of the world's most celebrated urban landmarks including Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall, is set to unveil an extraordinary destination in the heart of Dubai, one that is set to become the city's most iconic urban address and a defining chapter in Dubai's remarkable story of transformation.

With a total development value of AED200 billion ($54.4 billion), this forthcoming masterplan will deliver a gross floor area exceeding 4.5 million sq m, encompassing a breathtaking and masterfully curated mix of landmark residential towers, signature villas and mansions, Grade-A commercial offices, world-class retail destinations, luxury hospitality, and civic and cultural amenities that nourish the spirit and enrich the human experience.

Designed to accommodate a projected population of nearly 150,000 residents, this development transcends the conventional boundaries of real estate, said Emaar in a statement.

It is, in every sense, a city within a city, meticulously conceived to be entirely self-sustaining, supremely liveable, and unmistakably Emaar in its vision, its ambition and its soul, it added.

The Dubai develoer sauid the landmark residential towers within the meag destination will frame one of the most spectacular urban skylines in the world, with views carefully oriented toward Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah.

At the pinnacle of the masterplan will lie an exclusive gated villa enclave, an unrivalled collection of expansive five and six-bedroom residences and statement mansions offering private gardens, cascading water features and resort-calibre amenities that surpass anything previously delivered in Dubai.

At the heart of the development, a defining high street spine and grand boulevard will serve as the vibrant pulse of this future-facing district, alive with curated boutiques, world-class dining, animated cafes and rich cultural experiences, all woven together within one of the most walkable and human-centred urban environments ever conceived in the region, it added.

Tech-enabled, future-proof and built for tomorrow

Anchored by proposed metro connectivity and structured around the principles of the 20-minute city, this development will seamlessly integrate the most advanced smart mobility infrastructure, intelligent building systems and comprehensive digital connectivity.

Soft mobility networks, EV-friendly pathways, app-integrated community management and data-driven public services will render the rhythms of daily life entirely effortless.

Schools, healthcare facilities, mosques, cultural venues and retail destinations will all be accessible within walking distance, positioning this development among the most intelligently designed urban communities on the planet and setting a new standard for what modern city living can and should be.

Nature, wellness and the Art of Living

This development is built on the conviction that nature is not an amenity but a necessity, a foundation upon which truly great communities are built. Breathtaking open spaces will unfold across a sweeping landscape of parks, swimmable community lagoons, tranquil lakes, linear gardens and meandering water streams that weave gracefully through neighbourhoods via shaded promenades and dedicated cycling paths.

At the centre of it all, a magnificent district park will serve as both a social heart and a natural sanctuary, featuring sports courts, event lawns, splash parks, beach areas and outdoor wellness zones that bring communities together in an atmosphere of effortless joy and connection.

Art installations, curated public plazas and a vibrant programme of cultural activations will ensure that creativity and inspiration are ever-present, turning everyday life into an experience worth savouring.

Five magnificent character zones

The masterplan will be thoughtfully structured across five distinct character zones, each with its own identity, atmosphere and sense of place, said the Dubai developer.

A dynamic Business Hub will provide a world-class professional environment, while a vibrant Urban District will pulse with energy, diversity and the full richness of city life.

A Young Families Cluster will offer an active, creative and forward-thinking setting, and a Family Living Zone will provide warmth, stability and a deep sense of belonging. Crowning the entire development, the exclusive villa enclave will stand as the ultimate expression of refined luxury living, it stated.

While each zone possesses its own distinct character, all five are woven together by an overarching vision of cohesion, beauty and belonging, said the Emirati group.

This layered and considered approach ensures that every resident, at every stage of life, will find their perfect home within this truly exceptional community, it added.

Unveiling the project, Emaar Properties Founder Mohamed Alabbar said: "We have always believed that the greatest cities are not built, they are dreamed. What we are about to reveal is our most extraordinary dream yet: a place where the finest architecture, the most immersive landscapes and the most advanced thinking about how people live come together in one magnificent vision."

"This development reflects our deep confidence in the future of the UAE and our belief in the visionary leadership that continues to create an environment where ambition, innovation and bold ideas can thrive. This is Emaar at its most ambitious, and Dubai at its most inspiring," he added.

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