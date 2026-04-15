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The chemicals chief of XRG, the investment arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, said on Wednesday his companies were able to ship some products from the port of Ruwais but that until the Strait of Hormuz fully reopens the rest would go into storage.
Beyond what can currently be delivered by routes avoiding Hormuz, "then we are producing to storage", Rainer Seele told reporters in Vienna without specifying amounts, adding: "The desert is really big, we can store a lot there."
(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich. Writing by Francois Murphy. Editing by Mark Potter)