The chemicals ​chief of ⁠XRG, the investment ‌arm of the Abu ​Dhabi National Oil Company, ​said on Wednesday his ​companies were able to ship some ⁠products from the port of Ruwais but that until ​the ‌Strait of Hormuz ⁠fully reopens ⁠the rest would go ​into storage.

Beyond ‌what can ⁠currently be delivered by routes avoiding Hormuz, "then we are producing to storage", Rainer Seele told reporters in Vienna without specifying ‌amounts, adding: "The desert is really ⁠big, we can ​store a lot there."

(Reporting by ​Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich. ‌Writing by ⁠Francois Murphy. Editing ​by Mark Potter)