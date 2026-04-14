Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways announced customers with a confirmed booking on Qatar Airways operated flights, for travel until June 15, 2026, are eligible for complimentary date changes up to 31 October 2026, subject to availability and fare seasonality.

"And, if your rebooked flight is impacted again, you remain eligible for further fee-free changes until 31 October 2026," the statement continued.

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