MUSCAT - Oman Airports delivered a strong financial and operational performance in 2025, underpinned by steady passenger growth, improved cost discipline and expanding international connectivity. During the joint media briefing held on Monday, the company outlined a year marked by higher revenues, rising profitability and a broadened global footprint.

Passenger traffic reached 15.2 million in 2025, reflecting a 2.7 per cent increase compared to 2024, according to figures presented in the company’s annual media gathering. The growth was supported by improved operational efficiency and increased point-to-point travel demand.

Revenues climbed to RO 151 million, up 6 per cent year-on-year, while operating expenses declined by more than 6 per cent to RO 92.5 million, signalling tighter cost management. This translated into a sharp rise in operating profit, which surged 44 per cent to RO 49.6 million, while net profit grew by over 45 per cent to RO 21.8 million.

Saud al Hubaishi, Chief Operating Officer at Oman Airports, said the results reflect a disciplined execution of strategy and a focus on operational resilience. “We have strengthened the pillars of operational sustainability and achieved qualitative progress that fuels our aspirations for excellence”, he said.

He added that Oman Airports continues to play a central role in linking the Sultanate of Oman to global markets. “We have solidified our pivotal role in connecting Oman to the world, bolstering the national economy and delivering an integrated travel experience aligned with global standards”.

Operationally, Oman Airports expanded its connectivity network to 51 airlines serving 141 destinations, reinforcing its position on the global aviation map. New routes launched during the year included Amsterdam, Rome and Beijing, contributing to traffic growth and tourism inflows.

Air cargo volumes also rose by more than 4 per cent to over 162,000 tonnes, reflecting stronger logistics activity and the growing role of Oman’s airports in regional supply chains. The company also received multiple international accolades, including recognition under the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) programme.

Beyond core airport operations, Oman Airports accelerated the expansion of its aviation services arm, Transom. The subsidiary recorded notable improvements across its segments, including ground handling, cargo and catering.

Transom Handling reported revenues of RO 37.3 million, up 11 per cent and returned to profitability with a net profit of RO 200,000, reversing a loss in 2024. On-time performance exceeded 99 per cent, despite a sharp increase in flight and passenger volumes.

Meanwhile, Transom Cargo handled more than 162,000 tonnes, generating net profits of RO 4.2 million, while Transom Catering served over 6.4 million meals, with revenues reaching RO 16 million and operating profit growth of more than 16 per cent.

Al Hubaishi highlighted the company’s international expansion as a key milestone. “2025 was a strategic year in our growth and transformation journey, as we expanded our global network and strengthened our presence beyond the Sultanate of Oman”, he said.

Oman Airports also entered new markets through consultancy services in Iraq and operational expansion in Tanzania via Transom, covering cargo, ground handling and hospitality services. In parallel, the company strengthened its commercial portfolio through the acquisition of duty-free operations previously held by Oman Air.

Looking ahead, the company has outlined a strategy centred on four pillars: human capital development, operational excellence, commercial revenue diversification and stimulating travel demand. These are supported by digital innovation, governance enhancements and an improved passenger experience framework.

“We are moving forward with a clear roadmap towards 2030, guided by agility and a well-defined strategic vision”, the COO said. “Our ambition is to position Oman as a leading regional aviation hub while delivering sustainable long-term value”.

The company’s forward outlook aligns with broader national objectives, including Oman Vision 2040, with a focus on strengthening global connectivity and building a diversified aviation ecosystem capable of supporting economic growth.

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