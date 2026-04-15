MONTREAL: Dubai International Airport has ranked among the world’s busiest airports for international passenger traffic, handling 95.2 million passengers in 2025, reaffirming its position as a key global aviation hub.

The ranking, released today by Airports Council International (ACI), highlighted the continued strength of major airports in supporting global air connectivity, travel flows, and trade.

Dubai International Airport continued its strong performance, ranking second globally in terms of total passenger traffic, while Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport retained the top spot overall with 106.3 million passengers, followed by Tokyo Haneda Airport in third place.

ACI's rankings highlighted the industry’s leading hubs across total passengers, international passengers, air cargo, and aircraft movements. These airports play a critical role in the global air transport system, anchoring connectivity and enabling the efficient movement of people and goods worldwide.