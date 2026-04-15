KUWAIT CITY - The Directorate General of Civil Aviation Kuwait, has issued a clarification denying reports circulating about the resumption of operations at the Jazeera Airways terminal.

In an official statement, the authority said that the news is inaccurate and was not issued by any official source in the State of Kuwait, urging the public and media outlets to verify information before sharing it.

It further emphasized that any decisions regarding the operation of terminals or the resumption of flights will be announced only through official and approved government channels.

The statement was also confirmed through the Government Communication Center, which reiterated the importance of relying on official announcements for aviation-related updates.

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