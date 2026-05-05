Mered, the award-winning international real estate developer, has unveiled a remarkable floating sales gallery on the waters of Al Reem Island, created as an exclusive introduction to Riviera Residences, the developer’s landmark waterfront project in Abu Dhabi.

The launch was attended by leadership from Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), alongside senior executives from Mered and project partners, reflecting strong industry support.

Located directly on the water adjacent to the project site, the gallery presents an early view of Riviera Residences, which spans two prime plots totalling more than 23,400 sq m on Al Reem Island.

Conceived as a tribute to the Mediterranean Riviera, the floating gallery’s interiors draw on both Mediterranean and Emirati design influences. The space has been purpose-built to reflect the core identity of Riviera Residences, a project in which the sea is not a backdrop but the defining element of its architecture, lifestyle, and character.

The development is designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architects Herzog & de Meuron, with landscape design by Michel Desvigne Paysagiste (MDP), technical leadership by DAR Al-Handasah, and enabling works by NSCC International Ltd. It will offer over 400 apartments and 11 villas, among them sky villas, bay villas, and a penthouse, alongside landscaped gardens and a vibrant waterfront promenade with cafés, boutique retail, and dining.

Michael Belton, CEO at Mered, said: “Abu Dhabi is entering a defining phase in its growth as a global real estate destination. The city saw a 160% rise in real estate transaction value in Q1 2026 alone, reflecting a deepening appetite for premium development. At Mered, we believe that how a project is presented should be as considered as how it is designed. The floating gallery is a direct expression of what Riviera Residences stands for and allows clients to connect with the vision in its most authentic form.”

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