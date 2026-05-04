Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport announced three additional airline partners are set to resume operations to and from Doha from the listed start dates.

The airlines below are scheduled to resume services to and from Doha, from the listed start dates:

- April 21, 2026 flydubai

- April 22, 2026 AirArabia

- April 23, 2026 Oman Air, Tarco Aviation, US-Bangla Airlines, Royal Jordanian

- April 26, 2026 Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Middle East Airlines, Nepal Airlines

- April 27, 2026 Badr Airlines, Syrian Air

- April 28, 2026 Egypt Air, Himalaya Airlines

- May 1, 2026 Air India, Air India Express, Gulf Air, IndiGo

- May 4, 2026 Ethiopian Airlines

- May 11, 2026 SriLankan Airlines

- May 12, 2026 Pegasus Airlines

- May 16, 2026 Kam Air

- May19, 2026 Flynas

- July 1, 2026 Royal Air Maroc

For bookings and flight schedules, HIA said passengers can contact the airline directly.

“Flight operations continue in accordance with the relevant authorities and coordination with airline partners. Schedules may be adjusted or cancelled due to circumstances beyond our control,” HIA noted in its update.

“For the latest information on additional airlines being introduced, please visit our FAQs,” it continued.

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